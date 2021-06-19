OLYMPICS
Lochte fails to qualify for 5th Games in swimming — Ryan Lochte’s gifts in the pool were nearly without peer. He won 12 Olympic medals — tied for second-most by a swimmer in history — and 27 more at world championships. He always had a soft spot for young fans, giving away some of his medals and sticking around until the last autograph seeker was satisfied. He wanted one more chance in a sport he loves, one more try at making everyone forget that night five years ago in Rio. He came up short. His bid to make a fifth Olympic team at age 36 ended Friday night with a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley. Only the top two swimmers earned berths for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.
Ski mountaineering proposed as new sport for 2026 Winter Games — A new sport is set to be given an Olympic debut at the 2026 Winter Games. Ski mountaineering has been proposed by the IOC executive board as the eighth sport on the 2026 program in Milan-Cortina, the Olympic body said on Friday. The sport involves skiing and hiking up and down mountain terrain. The plan is for five new medal events in sprint and individual races for men and women, and a mixed gender relay. The same events were staged at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, where Italian athletes won three of the 15 medals. The proposal will be voted on by around 100 International Olympic Committee members at their July 20-21 meeting ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening, the IOC said.
MOTOR SPORTS
Busch earns 100th career Xfinity Series victory — Kyle Busch raced to his 100th career Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, where he won for the fourth time. Busch won in the Xfinity Series in 2009 and the Truck Series in 2010 and 2011, but the track closed the year he won his last race. The speedway re-opened this weekend and will host its first Cup race Sunday. Busch led seven times for 123 laps and beat Justin Allgaier in overtime for his third victory in three Xfinity races this season. His 100th win in his 360th career start is a nearly 28% winning percentage. It might be all said and done after two more Xfinity Series races. Busch doesn’t think Joe Gibbs Racing has sold any Xfinity races yet for him in 2022 and so this year could be his last .
