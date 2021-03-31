BASKETBALL
UConn’s Bueckers 1st freshman AP player of the year — Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award Wednesday. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenal 19-year-old Minnesota native. “It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I’m extremely humbled and grateful.” Bueckers received 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Dana Evans of Louisville was second with four votes; Rhyne Howard of Kentucky received two votes; and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Texas’ Charli Collier and Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark all received a vote. Former UConn greats Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart both won the award as sophomores. All other winners have been juniors or seniors since the AP started honoring players in 1995.
Maryland’s Frese voted AP coach of the year — Maryland coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Wednesday for the second time in her career. Frese received eight votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the weekly AP Top 25. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State coach Wes Moore each received seven votes. “It’s special. Obviously its going to be one I never forget,” said Frese, who also was AP coach of the year 19 years ago when she was at Minnesota.” Maryland lost five starters from last year’s Big Ten championship team, but didn’t miss a beat, winning the conference for the sixth time in seven years and going 26-3. The Terrapins lost in the Sweet 16 to Texas. Geno Auriemma, Muffet McGraw and Kim Mulkey are the only other coaches to win the award multiple times.
