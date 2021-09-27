FOOTBALL
Oregon Ducks nickel Bennett Williams named Pac-12 defensive player of the week — Oregon nickel safety Bennett Williams was recognized by the Pac-12 for his play against Arizona. Williams, who had eight tackles and two interceptions with one returned for touchdown in UO’s 41-19 win, was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week. He was also named the Walter Camp national FBS defensive player of the week and selected to Pro Football Focus’ national team of the week. Oregon has now won the conference’s defensive player of the week award in consecutive weeks, with safety Verone McKinley III claiming it last week. At least one UO player has won a Pac-12 weekly award after each of the first four games this season and Oregon has had seven total conference honorees.
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor, center Nathan Eldridge earn weekly Pac-12 honors — Oregon State’s 45-27 win over USC resonated Monday as running back B.J. Baylor and center Nathan Eldridge were among those to earn weekly Pac-12 honors. Baylor was the offensive player of the week after rushing for 158 yards against the Trojans. Eldridge was the offensive lineman of the week, as he was the leader of an OSU front that ran for 322 yards against USC. Baylor and Eldridge are the first two Beavers to land on the Pac-12 weekly honors list this season. Baylor averaged 6.9 yards per carry against USC. Baylor posted his third career 100-yard game, and second this season. Eldridge, who has 37 career starts between Oregon State and Arizona, had a high Pro Football Focus grade in pass blocking Saturday. It was Eldridge’s second weekly honor as a Beaver.
Utah football player's slaying under investigation — Investigators have several “promising leads” in the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe, the Salt Lake City police chief said Monday as family and friends mourned the football player killed less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan died in an accidental shooting. Lowe was shot at a house party early Sunday after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave, police said. A second person, a woman, suffered critical injuries. The party was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. No arrests were immediately made in the shooting, but tips had given detectives several potential leads, said Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown. Police had previously gotten noise complaints about the party, but officers did not respond because they were dealing with other emergency calls, said police spokesman Brent Weisberg. When dispatchers got a call about a fight with a weapon over an hour later, officers immediately went to the house in the Sugar House neighborhood, he said.
RUNNING
Boston Marathon paying tribute to 2-time Indigenous champion— Organizers of the Boston Marathon publicly apologized for running the 125th edition of the planet’s most celebrated footrace on Indigenous Peoples Day. Now they’re seeking to make amends by throwing the spotlight on a member of Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe who won the race twice in the 1930s and inspired the name “Heartbreak Hill” to describe the most iconic — and dreaded — section of the course. The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the marathon, said Monday it will honor the legacy of the late Ellison “Tarzan” Brown, Boston’s champion in 1936 and 1939, in the run-up to the race’s pandemic-altered Oct. 11 staging. The Boston Marathon traditionally is held in mid-April on Massachusetts’ unique Patriots Day holiday. In 2020, it was canceled in its traditional format for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic, and because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, it’s being run this year in the autumn rather than the spring. Next month’s running falls on Indigenous Peoples Day — observed in some places as an alternative to Columbus Day — and that rankled enough people for the BAA in August to issue “sincere apologies to all Indigenous people who have felt unheard or feared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be erased.”
—Bulletin wire reports
