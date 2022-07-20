49ers clear QB Garoppolo to practice and to seek trade, per report — Jimmy Garoppolo can officially return to the practice field — and start searching for his next home. The 49ers have now given their quarterback and his agents permission to seek a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon, adding that Garoppolo has also been cleared for practice after March shoulder surgery. Of course, this is no surprise for anyone who’s been following the Garoppolo saga this offseason. The team has signaled its desire for a trade since Garoppolo’s season-ending press conference in which he said goodbye to the Bay Area media members who had covered him since midway through the 2017 season. The 49ers plan to go ahead with 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance under center, clearing the way to move on from Garoppolo and his cap hit of nearly $27 million.
GOLF
Stenson joins Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain — The Ryder Cup captaincy of Henrik Stenson lasted all of four months. Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches — still 14 months away from being played in Italy — when the Swede decided to choose the guaranteed money of the Saudi-funded rival league over the Ryder Cup. The European tour and PGA Tour have suspended players who signed up for LIV Golf, which is handing out massive signing bonuses to go along with its $25 million prize fund in eight tournaments that feature 54 holes and no cut. The third LIV Golf event is next week at Trump National in New Jersey. Sky Sports was among the first to report Stenson is leaving the European tour for the rival league, a move he confirmed on Wednesday.
