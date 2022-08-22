SPORTS-FBC-PAC12-TOP10-PLAYERS-GET

Oregon's Noah Sewell is among the top players in the Pac-12 heading into the 2022 season.

 Steph Chambers/Getty Images

FOOTBALL

Ducks LB Sewell named AP preseason All-American — Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was one of six Pac-12 players named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Sewell led the Ducks with 114 tackles with 8.5 for loss including four sacks last season. He is one of three Pac-12 players named to the first team. It’s the latest preseason accolade for Sewell, who was also named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and Sporting News and to six different award watch lists.

