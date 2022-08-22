Ducks LB Sewell named AP preseason All-American — Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was one of six Pac-12 players named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Sewell led the Ducks with 114 tackles with 8.5 for loss including four sacks last season. He is one of three Pac-12 players named to the first team. It’s the latest preseason accolade for Sewell, who was also named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and Sporting News and to six different award watch lists.
Thibodeaux sprains MCL in right knee — Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained the MCL in his right knee in the preseason victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the No. 5 overall pick in the draft out of Oregon was being listed as day to day and he hopes to have him back on the field as soon as possible. It's too early to say whether Thibodeaux will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Tennessee against the Titans.
Vikings acquire backup QB Mullens from Raiders — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings say the deal will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season. Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins.
SOCCER
Qatar detains workers before World Cup — An advocacy group says Qatar arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without their pay and deported some of them. The incident comes just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Qatar, like other Gulf Arab nations, heavily relies on foreign labor. Qatar’s government acknowledged that “a number of protesters were detained for breaching public safety laws.” However, it declined to offer any information about the arrests or any deportations. It said it was investigating the firm involved and planned to settle workers' salaries.
Ukraine soccer league defies war to begin season — A new Ukrainian soccer league season starts Tuesday under threat of more Russian attacks in a war that stopped all games being played since February. The elegant Olympic Stadium staged the biggest European soccer games in the past decade though none as poignant as when Shakhtar Donetsk plays Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv. Both are teams from eastern cities that are fighting for their very existence. No fans will be allowed in the 65,000-capacity stadium downtown and the players must be rushed to bomb shelters if air raid sirens sound. The league restart has the blessing of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
—Bulletin wire reports
