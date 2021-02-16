TRACK AND FIELD
After setting collegiate record, Oregon’s Cooper Teare gets national honor — Oregon has competed in two meets so far this indoor season and set collegiate records in both. They’ve also produced the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s national men’s Division I athlete of the week. Cooper Teare, who led the fastest 1-2 finish in the history of the NCAA indoor mile, earned the national recognition Tuesday. Oregon’s Charlie Hunter earned the same recognition two weeks ago. Last Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Teare set the collegiate record with a 3-minute, 50.39-second performance, breaking the previous record held by former Oregon star Edward Cheserek, who ran 3:52.01 in 2017. The senior was quickly followed across the line by teammate Cole Hocker in 3:50.55, the second-fastest collegiate time. Hocker, a 19-year-old sophomore, also recorded the fastest American U20 indoor mile time in history. Teare and Hocker rank seventh and eighth, respectively, on the world all-time performance list.
BASKETBALL
Spurs have 4 players positive, Atlanta has All-Star concerns — The San Antonio Spurs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among four players, the NBA said Tuesday, meaning the team will not play until the middle of next week at the earliest. Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — whose city was picked to play host to the NBA All-Star Game and skills competitions on March 7 — raised major concerns about the notion of fans coming to the city for the events. “People should not travel to Atlanta to party,” she said. The NBA on Tuesday postponed five more games: the next three for the Spurs — at Cleveland on Wednesday, at New York on Saturday and at Indiana on Monday — as well as the next two for the Charlotte Hornets while contact tracing is completed. Their games are halted because they were the last team to play the Spurs, losing to them on Sunday.
