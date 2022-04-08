BASEBALL

Balkovec becomes 1st woman to manage MLB affiliate — Rachel Balkovec signed some autographs and posed for a picture at home plate. Then it was time to get to work. The manager of a New York Yankees minor league team had a game to run. But on this Friday night, the fact that she’d become the first woman to manage an affiliate of a Major League Baseball team called for even more recognition. Balkovec has broken several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be a full-time hitting coach in the minors with the Yankees. The Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January.

