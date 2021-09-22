Naomi Osaka covers her head between games against Leylah Fernandez during the third round of the U.S. Open Sept. 3 in New York. Osaka, who said after losing the match that she planned to take a break from the game, withdrew from next month's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Osaka withdraws from October tournament — Naomi Osaka pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, a move that was expected after she indicated following her U.S. Open loss this month that she planned to take another extended break from tennis. The withdrawal was announced by the official Twitter feed for the hard-court tournament at Indian Wells, which is scheduled for Oct. 4-17 after twice being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 8. She last played at the U.S. Open, where her title defense ended with a third-round loss to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Sept. 3. After that defeat, Osaka said she did not know when she would play her next match.
FOOTBALL
Ducks QB Brown to return; DE Thibodeaux practicing — Oregon’s starting quarterback is among the players recovering from injury who are in line to return this week and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is nearing his return as well. Anthony Brown Jr. is “good to go,” according to coach Mario Cristobal, and has practiced each of the past two days for the No. 3 Ducks after leaving last week’s game against Stony Brook at halftime with an apparent neck injury. Thibodeaux, who missed the past two weeks due to a left ankle sprain, has practiced this week and is “improving,” but Cristobal didn’t want to declare him available just yet for Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN). “I hate to still be kind of out there not knowing, but it’s still day to day but it’s close,” Cristobal said. Strong-side linebacker Mase Funa (foot), weak-side linebacker Keith Brown (leg), right tackle Steven Jones and receiver Troy Franklin are all also expected to return this week.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Warriors owner Joe Lacob for tampering after Ben Simmons comments— The NBA fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard. “In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said this week. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know. He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond (Green). Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.