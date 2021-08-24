BASKETBALL
OSU men’s hoops announces nonconference schedule — Oregon State’s nonconference schedule in men’s basketball for the 2021-22 season is all but set. The Beavers have announced 10 of their 11 nonconference games, a slate that kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Portland State in Corvallis. It’s an ambitious nonconference schedule, as OSU plays four games outside of Corvallis and faces Texas A&M in Gill Coliseum Dec. 18. The Beavers’ six home games are Portland State, Samford (Nov. 18), Sacramento State (Dec. 11), UC Davis (Dec. 14), Texas A&M (Dec. 18) and Nicholls State (Dec. 21). OSU plays a multi-team event, the Emerald Coast Classic, Nov. 26-27 in Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks bring back fan favorite Willson, acquire extra CB — The Seattle Seahawks brought back a familiar face on Tuesday and made a trade for a position in need of some depth. The Seahawks signed veteran tight end Luke Willson and acquired cornerback John Reid from Houston for a conditional late-round draft pick. Willson’s signing was official on Tuesday while Reid’s trade is expected to be finalized on Wednesday. Both moves are tied to depth concerns and injuries with expected contributors for Seattle. With Willson, his signing comes after Colby Parkinson went down with a small fracture in his foot earlier in training camp. The move for Reid came after rookie Tre Brown came out of Saturday’s preseason game against Denver with a sore knee . Willson is a fan favorite and has been a part of the Seahawks for most of his NFL career.
HOCKEY
Knight sets women’s world scoring record in U.S. win — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0. Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato — who is curently a scout with the Seattle Kraken — with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead. The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.
SOCCER
Women players leave Afghanistan on evacuation flight — Players from Afghanistan women’s national soccer team had an “important victory” on Tuesday when they were among a group of more than 75 people evacuated on a flight from Kabul. Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO thanked the Australian government for making the evacuation of players, team officials and family members possible, with work continuing to help more leave Afghanistan. The Afghan team was created in 2007 in a country where women playing sport was seen as a political act of defiance against the Taliban. Players had been advised this month to delete social media posts and photographs of them with the team to help avoid reprisals since the U.S.-backed Afghanistan government fell.
