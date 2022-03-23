Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of a divisional round game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.
Chiefs trade WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins — The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro wide receiver a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes Hill the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, along with some much-needed salary cap relief . Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week.
Oregon State, San Jose State agree to future series — Oregon State and San Jose State have agreed to a home-and-home football series during the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The Beavers and Spartans play Sept. 8, 2029, in Corvallis, followed by a rematch on Sept. 7, 2030, at San Jose State. The 2029 game is OSU’s only scheduled nonconference date.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Adidas to roll out name, image and likeness program — More than 50,000 student-athletes will be able to profit from their name, image and likeness because of a new network Adidas is establishing. The company announced Wednesday that it was forming a new NIL program with its 109 Division I-sponsored schools that will allow eligible athletes across 23 sports to become a paid affiliate brand ambassador, the first for a major sports brand. It will begin with Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and Power 5 schools this fall. Athletes who are eligible will be able to earn commission from the sales they drive to Adidas.com or the Adidas app, in addition to being paid per social media post.
