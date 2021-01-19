BASKETBALL
NCAA announces tighter March Madness schedule— That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams, part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament released Tuesday. The pandemic forced the NCAA to move the entire 67-game tournament to Indiana, which means the schedule doesn’t have to be built with travel concerns in mind. The so-called “First Four” — two games pitting the last four at-large teams in the field and another two featuring the lowest-rated conference champions — will take place on Thursday, March 18. That day typically would have marked the start of play in the main bracket. Instead, the first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 19-20, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday-Monday, March 21-22. The Sweet 16 will run Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28, with none of the games scheduled to overlap, as they often do when they take place on the second Thursday and Friday nights of the tournament. Those winners will face off in the Elite Eight on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings. The Final Four is still scheduled for Saturday, April 3, and Monday, April 5.
FOOTBALL
Sarah Thomas to be 1st female to officiate at Super Bowl — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday by the NFL. Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. Cheffers has been a game official for 21 seasons in the NFL and was promoted to referee in 2008. He has worked 17 playoff games, including the Super Bowl in 2017.
BASEBALL
Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75 — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season. The durable Sutton never missed a turn in the rotation in 756 big league starts. Only Cy Young and Nolan Ryan made more starts than Sutton, who never landed on the injured list in his 23-year career.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter — Jared Porter went from rising star to unemployed — literally overnight. Just more than a month after joining the New York Mets as general manager, Porter was fired Tuesday for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. ESPN reported late Monday that Porter sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman, including a picture of “an erect, naked penis.” ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history, and many of the messages and photos he sent were displayed in the report online. About nine hours later, new Mets owner Steve Cohen posted on Twitter that Porter had been fired. About 30 minutes after that, the Mets released a statement from team president Sandy Alderson saying the move was effective immediately.
GOLF
Woods has 5th back surgery, to miss Torrey Pines and Riviera — Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast swing on the PGA Tour. Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the U.S. Open again in June. He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. In a statement from his TGR Foundation, which Woods also tweeted, he did not say when he had the microdiscetomy surgery. It was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain during the PNC Championship last month that he played with 11-year-old son Charlie.
