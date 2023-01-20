Pushed out of NASCAR by age and salary, Kenseth going away in style

Matt Kenseth drives into Victory Lane after winning a 2019 NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP file

NASCAR

Kenseth tapped for Hall of Fame

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.