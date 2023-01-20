Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth and three others were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons on the NASCAR circuit before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories and 20 poles, highlights a class that also includes longtime driver Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. Mike Helton will be inducted as the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport.
Kenseth ranks 21st on NASCAR’s career wins list. He won all of the sport’s biggest races including the Daytona 500 in 2009 and 2012, the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500 and the All-Star race.
SWIMMING
Bowman, Capitani to coach U.S. team at worlds
Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps' longtime coach, and Carol Capitani were announced Friday as head coaches of the U.S. swimming team for this summer's world championship in Fukuoka, Japan.
Bowman will lead the men's team. Capitani, the women's head coach at Texas, will head the women's squad, USA Swimming said.
Bowman, who is the men’s and women’s coach at Arizona State, will be serving as a head coach at the world championship for the fourth time, in addition to handling that role at Phelps' final Olympics in 2016.
— Bulletin wire reports
