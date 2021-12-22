stock ducks

Ducks looking to hire Steelers' O-line coach Klemm — Oregon is targeting an NFL assistant with past recruiting prowess to be its next offensive line coach. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is being targeted for the same role on Dan Lanning’s staff with the Ducks, according to ESPN, which noted a deal isn’t set yet since there are three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. Klemm was promoted to offensive line coach with the Steelers this season after two years as the assistant offensive line coach. He previously served nine seasons in college football, five at UCLA (2012-16) and four at SMU (2008-11). In Sept. 2016, the NCAA penalized Klemm with a two-year show-cause order due to ethical conduct violations he committed during March 2014, when he admitted to paying $2,400 for housing and private training sessions for two recruits. UCLA parted ways with Klemm, in Jan. 2017 . In 2015, Klemm was ranked No. 21 nationally in the 247Sports recruiter rankings .

— Bulletin wire report

