BASEBALL
Mariners’ Moore placed on concussion list, out for season — Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore’s season is over after he was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday. Moore was hit in the head for the second time in a week, taking a 92 mph fastball from Houston Astros reliever Brandon Bielak off the helmet in a 6-1 win over Houston on Monday night. Moore remained in the game, but began to feel effects afterward, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Moore also briefly stayed in the game after taking a 99 mph pitch to the head from San Francisco Giants reliever Sam Coonrod last Wednesday. He was pulled before taking the field the next inning. Moore returned to the lineup the next day. Ty France will take Moore’s place at second base and the Mariners called up outfielder Jake Fraley to take his roster spot against the Astros on Tuesday night.
FOOTBALL
Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed after Irish positive tests — Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine. The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the game would be rescheduled. Both teams are off Oct. 3. Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week. The school is pausing all football-related activities until further testing is complete.
San Francisco 49ers sign Ziggy Ansah — The San Francisco 49ers’ need for pass-rushing defensive linemen increased after Sunday’s game against the Jets, when defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas each sustained season-ending torn ACLs during the Niners’ 31-13 win. They addressed the issue by signing veteran Ziggy Ansah, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday. The 49ers and Ansah reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Ansah, 31, is in his eighth season. He spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he posted 18 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games.
BASKETBALL
Chicago Bulls hire Billy Donovan as coach — The Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their new head coach Tuesday. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each season.
Vanessa Bryant sues L.A. sheriff over helicopter crash photos — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others. After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was “shocked and devastated” by the reports, the lawsuit states. The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The victims died when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, during cloudy weather. They were traveling to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant’s sports facility in Thousand Oaks.
HORSE RACING
Belmont winner Tiz the Law won’t run in Preakness — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.” Knowlton had made it known since Tiz the Law finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 that he would like his colt to make the Preakness. After the Derby, trainer Barclay Tagg said his preference would be to skip the Preakness.
