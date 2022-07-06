Browns finally trade Mayfield, send QB to Panthers — Baker Mayfield’s wild four-year ride in Cleveland is over. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield was traded Wednesday by the Browns, who moved on from the divisive quarterback months ago and finally sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick. Mayfield, who was pushed out of his starting job amid the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025. The Browns are paying $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season. The Panthers will pay $4.8 million and Mayfield will take a $3.5 million pay cut.
TENNIS
Hampered Nadal gets past Fritz at Wimbledon; Kyrgios next — Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to play his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal though he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. With much of the crowd roaring and standing after Nadal’s best strokes, he twice erased one-set deficits against the 11th-seeded Fritz and emerged with 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) victory Wednesday to reach his eighth semifinal at the All England Club. But Nadal said he couldn’t be sure whether he will be able to play Friday against Nick Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian who earned his Grand Slam semifinal debut with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over Cristian Garin of Chile.
BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers buy out guard Bledsoe, making him a free agent — The Portland Trail Blazers released Eric Bledsoe on Wednesday, making him a free agent, according to a report from The Athletic. Portland acquired Bledsoe in the trade-deadline deal that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the LA Clippers. The Blazers had hoped to use Bledsoe’s contract, worth $19.3 million next season, in a trade but no deals materialized. The Blazers, however, were able to buy out Bledsoe for $3.9 million.
