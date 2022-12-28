FOOTBALL
Seahawks WR Lockett could return vs. Jets
Tyler Lockett was back catching passes and participating in the Seattle Seahawks walkthrough on Wednesday barely a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to participate without significant discomfort and both the player and coach are working under the impression Lockett will be able to play this week against the New York Jets.
“If you were watching walkthrough you wouldn’t know anything was going on,” Carroll said. “He just went through and did everything in walkthrough. We’ll be careful with him in practice and make sure that we find out what his limits are. But he looked great throwing and catching and all that stuff.”
Getting Lockett back would be a big boost for Seattle facing a must-win game for its dwindling playoff hopes. The Seahawks’ best bet of finding their way into the postseason is winning their last two games and getting a loss from Washington in one of the final two weeks.
Lockett’s return would also help an offense that struggled badly in the first half last week against Kansas City without him on the field and will be missing tight end Will Dissly likely for the remainder of the season.
“It’s always valuable to have Tyler out there. But you always got to fight through adversity and last week was an adverse situation that we had to fight through it,” Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf said. “Even though we sputtered in the first half on the offensive side, it was good to see us come out in the second half swinging and being able to run the ball.”
Lockett injured his left hand late in Seattle’s loss to San Francisco on Dec. 15. He underwent surgery on Dec. 19 and missed just the second game in his career because of an injury. Lockett is second on the team in receptions with 78 and leads the team with eight touchdown catches.
Raiders bench QB Carr for rest of season
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury.
Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.
McDaniels not only will start Jarrett Stidham the final two weeks, including Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Carr will be inactive. Practice squad quarterback Chase Garbers will be the backup.
The Raiders (6-9) have lost two of the past three games to all but fall out of the playoff race just a year after making the postseason.
Carr has not completed more than 55% of his passes over the past four games, and has thrown seven interceptions and six touchdown passes.
“I don’t think anybody feels like we’ve done enough offensively certainly in a couple of these games,” McDaniels said. “We couldn’t put enough points on the board, so I don’t think anybody’s really happy with what we’ve done.”
Wide receiver Davante Adams, who also played with Carr at Fresno State, helped orchestrate a trade from the Green Bay Packers in March largely because he wanted to play with him.
“I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here," Adams said of Carr's benching. "I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him. … Obviously, I support my guy.”
BASKETBALL
OSU women rout NC Central Tuesday night
Raegan Beers scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Oregon State Beavers to an 89-52 rout of North Carolina Central on Tuesday night in Corvallis.
Talia von Oelhoffen had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Shalexxus Aaron added 17 points and eight rebounds as five Oregon State players scored in double figures. Beers hit 9 of 16 shots from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws.
The Beavers (8-4), who bounced back from a loss to No. 11 LSU at the Maui Classic and improved to 7-0 at home, pulled away from the Eagles (5-9) in the second half. OSU led 35-27 at the break and then dominated the second half 54-25.
Oregon State limited the Eagles to 33% shooting, while the Beavers knocked down 44% of their shots. The Beavers hit just 9 of 35 three-pointers (26%), but they made 12 of 14 free throws (86%) and controlled the glass, with 55-31 rebounding advantage.
Morgan Callahan led North Carolina Central with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Oregon State next hosts Southern Cal on Friday night.
— Bulletin wire reports
