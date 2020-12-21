FOOTBALL
Oregon players recognized for play in Pac-12 title game — A pair of Oregon defenders were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in the conference title game. Ducks nickel Jamal Hill was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was named Defensive Lineman of the Week for helping lead Oregon to a 31-24 win over USC. Hill had a career-high five tacklers and his fist two career interceptions on Friday and is just the third player with two interceptions in Pac-12 championship game history. His first set up an Oregon touchdown that made it 14-0 and his second essentially sealed the victory. Thibodeaux, who was named game MVP, had five tackles with two for loss including a sack and a pass breakup. He made a stop on a fourth down run during the first quarter and a sack on third down late in the third.
HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58 — Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blonde hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks. The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58. No cause of death was given. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions. He played for Los Angeles Rams (1985–1992), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993–1995), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.
SOCCER
Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to U.S. — American Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home. The forward has managed to play only five times — scoring twice — for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May. “I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said on Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.” Morgan was signed to the Orlando Pride before joining Tottenham in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.