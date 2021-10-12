FOOTBALL
UO offensive coordinator Moorhead's status for Cal game undetermined — Whether Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will be back on the sideline for Friday’s game against Cal remains undetermined. “We’ll see,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “Don’t know yet.” Running backs coach Jim Mastro called the offensive plays in Oregon’s 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford. If Moorhead, who missed UO’s game at Stanford and had surgery in the Bay Area for an unspecified illness and later returned to Eugene last week, doesn’t return on Friday (7:30 p.m., ESPN), Mastro will call the plays and a different staff member will oversee the running back rotation. Offensive analyst Nate Costa has temporarily taken on some of Moorhead’s responsibilities.
GOLF
Hornets nest puts sting in J.R. Smith's golf debut — J.R. Smith stepped into a hornets nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score. The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round Tuesday for North Carolina A&T on the second day of Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. “To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” said Smith, now a freshman walk-on. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about (in basketball) — other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.’” The hornets just added to the sting of Smith's birdie-less round of 8-over-par 79 on the Donald Ross-designed layout. Combined with his two rounds Monday, he finished at 29 over 240 — in 81st place out 84 entries.
BASKETBALL
Nets won't play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement — Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He just won't play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games. Irving hasn't said he isn’t vaccinated, asking for privacy when he spoke via Zoom during the team’s media day on Sept. 27. But he had rarely been with the team in New York, where a mandate requires professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues. “Kyrie’s made it clear that he has a choice in this matter and it’s ultimately going to be up to him what he decides,” general manager Sean Marks said. “We respect the fact that he has a choice, he can make his own and right now what’s best for the organization is the path that we’re taking.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against William Ferguson says that the former coach accepts responsibility for his role in the scheme, but that prosecutors will move to dismiss his case after 24 months if he pays the fine and abides by the terms of the agreement. The unveiling of the deal — which no other defendant charged in the massive case has received so far — comes days after prosecutors won guilty verdicts against two wealthy parents accused of buying their kids' way into school as athletic recruits in the first trial in the high-profile scandal.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.