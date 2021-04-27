SOFTBALL
Oregon stays in top 10 after splitting series with Stanford — Oregon softball dropped in the polls but remains in the top 10 after splitting four games with Stanford. The Ducks (30-10, 8-7 Pac-12) are No. 8 with 559 points in the NFCA coaches poll and No. 10 with 322 points in the USA Softball poll after taking two of four games against the Cardinal. That’s down from No. 6 with 613 points and tied for No. 7 with 365 points last week, respectively. Oregon travels to No. 12/8 Arizona State (28-11, 9-6 Pac-12) starting Friday at 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Fans not allowed to attend Oregon spring game Saturday at Autzen — Anthony Brown and other Ducks were looking forward to the family reunion aspect of Saturday's spring game as much as the competitive intra-squad showcase. "Especially that my parents will be able to come here and see me play in the stadium that I always grew up wanting to play in," Brown said of looking forward to quarterbacking the first-team offense for the first time at Autzen Stadium. Oregon had planned to allow 15% capacity for the game at Autzen Stadium (2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). But two hours after Brown's post-practice media interview, the athletic department announced that fans will not be permitted due to directives from the Governor's Office tied to Lane County's move to the designation of "extreme risk." Passes previously claimed for the spring game will not be valid for admittance. Oregon's 2020 spring game was canceled due to the pandemic.
Geno Hayes, former NFL, Florida State linebacker, dies at 33 — Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents' home in Valdosta, Georgia. Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville. Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles. In an interview with ESPN this year, Hayes said he was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and had been placed on a waiting list for a transplant at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine.
SOCCER
Israeli referee comes out as transgender woman — An Israeli soccer referee has come out as transgender and is living — and enforcing the rules of the game — as the only woman in the country's top-shelf league. Sapir Berman announced Tuesday she has received the support of her family, the local referees' union and Israeli and international soccer officials. She said players and fans have begun to address her as a woman, even when they gripe about her calls on the field. On Sunday, Berman will be the head referee for a playoff match between heavyweight teams Hapoel Haifa and Beitar Jerusalem. It will be a marquee event on Berman's life-long road to living, as she said Tuesday, as herself. “I always saw myself as a woman, from a young age,” Berman, whose birth name was “Sagi,” told reporters at Ramat Gan Stadium, headquarters of the Israel Football Association.
BASEBALL
HR Derby, not extra innings will decide Pioneer League games — The Pioneer League is replacing extra innings with a tiebreaking home run derby. The independent partner league of Major League Baseball said Tuesday that tied games this season will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby will receive the win. If the derby is tied after five swings each, another hitter will be selected for a sudden-death derby round. The league said the rule is designed “to avoid the excessive strain on our pitching staffs.” While Major League Baseball is behind experimental rule changes in the independent Atlantic League, it is not involved in the Pioneer League changes. Founded in 1939, the Pioneer League lost its affiliated status as part of changes to the minor leagues implemented by MLB ahead of the 2022 season. It will operate as a partner league with eight teams in Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah playing a 96-game schedule starting May 22.
— Bulletin wire reports
