Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera watches his single during a game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday in Detroit. Cabrera was added to the American League All-Star team on Friday, July 8, under a new provision that allows the commissioner to add one designated player per league.
St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Albert Pujols drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves Thursday in Atlanta. Pujols was added to the National League All-Star team Friday, July 8, under a new provision that allows the commissioner to add one designated player per league.
Carlos Osorio/AP
Tigers' Cabrera, Cardinals' Pujols added to All-Star teams — Miguel Cabrera was thrilled to find out he was picked for another All-Star Game. Making it even sweeter? Being selected along with Albert Pujols. The two sluggers with a combined five MVPs were added to All-Star rosters on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport's new labor agreement. “I’ve always looked up to Albert,” Cabrera said. “I’ve always followed his career. He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen in my life. To be part of this together is going to be great.” The selection is the 11th for the 42-year-old Pujols, who is the oldest active player in MLB this season, and the first since 2015. Cabrera, 39, was picked for the 12th time and the first since 2016. “Miguel is like a little brother to me,” Pujols said. “He's somebody I respect. We talk a lot. It'll be great to see him there.” Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in March. Cabrera, still with the Detroit Tigers, got his 3,000th hit on April 23, the 33rd player to reach the mark.
— Bulletin wire report
