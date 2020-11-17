FOOTBALL
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time — The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night. The crew consists of referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed. Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls. “I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game,” Boger said. “The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to.”
SOCCER
Ken Griffey Jr. joins ownership group for Seattle Sounders — The Seattle Sounders have added Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to the club’s ownership group. Griffey’s ownership stake was finalized earlier in the year, but the announcement had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said Tuesday. Griffey and his family make up the second addition to the ownership group this year, along with Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and his wife, Tara. “This is a meaningful day for our entire family,” Griffey said in a statement. Griffey started his baseball career with the Seattle Mariners, making his debut in 1989. He played in Seattle from 1989-99 and again at the end of his career in 2009-10. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 with the third-highest vote total in history at 99.3%.
TENNIS
Thiem owns tiebreakers, tops Nadal in ATP Finals — Dominic Thiem mastered the tiebreakers again to get the better of Rafael Nadal, beating the 20-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets on Tuesday for a second win at the ATP Finals. Thiem clinched a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) win on his fifth match point in their first meeting since the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, when the Austrian player prevailed after winning three tiebreakers in a tight four-set match. Thiem opened group play in the season-ending event with a three-set victory over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.
BASEBALL
Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs — Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club’s president of baseball operations. The team announced Tuesday that Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place. Epstein said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021. Epstein said in a statement he will “cherish” his time with the Cubs and said it was simply time to make a change.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA graduation rates reach another record high at 90% — College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA’s new Graduation Success Rate report. The data released Tuesday shows 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years — an increase of 1 percentage point over last year’s previous high and 10 percentage points above the goal established by the late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006. The federal report shows 69% of all students earn degrees within six years, though that does not count students who enroll at one school and graduate from another. Men’s basketball players led the way with a 4 percentage point jump to 87%. The percentage of women’s basketball players earning degrees increased by 2 points to 93% while players from the Football Bowl Subdivision saw a slight slip, from 82% to 81%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.