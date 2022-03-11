Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Raiders and Crosby agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $95 million.
Rory McIlroy tries to stay dry on the ninth green during the first round of play in The Players Championship Friday, March 11, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Play was stopped after a few hours after consecutive days of unfavorable weather and the event will not end until Monday, March 14.
Dustin Johnson looks over his putt on the 10th green during the first round of play in The Players Championship Friday, March 11, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Play was suspended for the second consecutive day due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Ellen Schmidt/AP file
Gerald Herbert/AP
Lynne Sladky/AP
Golf fans braves the rain to watch Xander Schauffele putt on the ninth hole during the first round of play in The Players Championship Friday, March 11, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Raiders sign DE Crosby to huge contract extension — The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal with the new contract Friday that he signed two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse.
GOLF
Poor weather delays Players Championship again; final round pushed to Monday — The Players Championship delivered only four hours of golf Friday before rain saturated the TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, assuring the PGA Tour’s premier event will not end until Monday. Based on the forecast of overnight rain and raging wind, the tour said there was no chance of even making the cut until Sunday. The conditions and the forecast were so bad the first round was not scheduled to resume until Saturday morning, and that was described as a best-case scenario.
