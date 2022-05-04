stock ducks beavers

Ducks and Beavers

 stock image

BASEBALL

No. 2 OSU’s white-hot pitching blanks Oregon 2-0 — Oregon State’s pitching staff ranks among the country’s best in several important categories, but of late, the No. 2 Beavers might be as good as any. Four Oregon State pitchers handcuffed Oregon, holding the Ducks to six hits in a 2-0 win Tuesday night at PK Park. It was the Ducks’ first shutout in 117 games, dating back to a 10-0 loss to Stanford during the 2019 season. The Beavers didn’t do much at the plate, but they made four hits count. Tanner Smith’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly scored Garret Forrester to break up a scoreless game, then an inning later Justin Boyd added a solo homer. Oregon State (35-9) has won both nonconference games against Oregon (28-16) this season. The teams play a three-game Pac-12 series beginning Friday in Corvallis.

FOOTBALL

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany — The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady could become the first quarterback to start a game in three foreign countries.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin wire reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.