GYMNASTICS
OSU edged out for championship berth, but Carey qualifies in all-around — Despite scoring a season-high 197.425, Oregon State’s gymnastics season as a team ended Thursday night at the NCAA Seattle Regional. Beavers freshman Jade Carey continued to be a tour de force, however, as she qualified for the NCAA championship meet by scoring a season-high 39.850 in all-around at the University of Washington. Oregon State finished third in the regional semifinal, finishing behind Utah and Stanford. The top two teams advance to Saturday championship, where two NCAA championship meet berths are on the line. Stanford pulled off a stunner in the regional semifinal, as the Cardinal edged OSU by .025 for second. The Cardinal, which hadn’t scored 197 all season and finished eighth in the Pac-12 championship meet, scored 197.450.
BASKETBALL
South Carolina rides Aliyah Boston's dominance to advance to title game — Associated Press player of the year Aliyah Boston netted 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (including 1-of-2 from 3-point range) and 18 rebounds to carry South Carolina to a 72-59 victory over Louisville and a berth in the NCAA women's championship game. All five starters scored in double figures for the Gamecocks (34-2). South Carolina's defense stifled Cardinals star guard Hailey Van Lith, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds, and Louisville (29-5) shot just 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Emily Engstler led the Cardinals with 18 points and nine boards, but she fouled out midway through the fourth quarter. South Carolina will face the winner of the Stanford-UConn semifinal in Sunday's title game.
SOCCER
Former U.S. women's national team goalie Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report indicated. According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle's engine running and the two children in the backseat. A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.
— Bulletin wire reports
