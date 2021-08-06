Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field before practice at training camp in Orchard Park, New York, on July 31. Allen and the Bills reportedly agreed to a six-year contract extension on Friday, Aug. 6, that will make Allen the second highest-paid player by annual salary behind Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, for now.
Joshua Bessex/AP
Bills, QB Josh Allen agree to huge contract extension — Josh Allen overcame questions about his accuracy and small-school pedigree to establish himself as the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have been searching for since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired 25 years ago. The Bills on Friday announced Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that locks up the fourth-year starter through the 2028 season. The contract — which will kick in after the end of Allen’s current rookie deal — is reportedly worth a total of $258 million, according to an NFL Network report, with $150 million in total guarantees, including $100 million at signing. The deal will average $43 million per year, which is second only to the average per-year salary in the megadeal Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed last summer. Allen is coming off a breakthrough season in which he set numerous franchise passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to its first AFC East title since 1995 and deepest playoff run in 27 years.
GOLF
Harris English hangs on to St. Jude Invitational lead — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the St. Jude Invitational. English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127. Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back. Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under.
