BASEBALL
Beavers’ Mulholland a semifinalist for Stopper of the Year — The Oregon State Beavers’ “goofy grandpa” could also be college baseball’s Stopper of the Year. Jake Mulholland, Oregon’s State’s record-setting closer, has been named one of 10 finalists for the Stopper of the Year award, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Wednesday. Mulholland finished the season with a 3.03 ERA and 13 saves. He recorded 25 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings. In five seasons in Corvallis, the left-hander had 43 saves, the most in school history and ninth-most in Division I history. The Stopper of the Year will be announced on June 19 in Omaha at the College World Series. Beavers pitcher Will Frisch was also honored as one of college baseball’s best freshmen. The right-hander on Wednesday was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Frisch went 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 20 games. In 56⅔ innings, he recorded 54 strikeouts .
TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal to clash in French Open semis; Gauff, Swiatek fall — Novak Djokovic overcame a 21½-minute delay while spectators left because of a COVID-19 curfew and a face-down tumble that drew blood from his left palm to pull out a quarterfinal victory against No. 9 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 Wednesday night. Now comes a semifinal Friday against Rafael Nadal, who is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament. Nadal’s French Open set streak ended earlier Wednesday, but he had little trouble defeating 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. On the women’s side, 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari ended No. 8 Iga Swiatek’s 11-match winning streak at Roland Garros by beating her 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday. On Thursday, Sakkari plays unseeded Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals. Krejcikova advanced Wednesday by eliminating 17-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (6), 6-3.
BASKETBALL
Jazz center Gobert named NBA Defensive Player of the Year — Utah’s Rudy Gobert won his third Defensive Player of the Year award Wednesday after helping the Utah Jazz to the best record in the NBA. Gobert had the most total blocked shots and defensive rebounds in the league this season and became the fourth player to win the award at least three times. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons was second with 15 first-place votes and 287 votes, while Draymond Green of Golden State was third with 76 points.
