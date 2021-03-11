GOLF
Sergio Garcia grabs lead at Players Championship — The first round of The Players Championship on Thursday was a difficult test at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Play was suspended because of darkness , and the first-round scoring average (73.802) is on track to be the highest since 2007. The defending champion, Rory McIlroy, finished one shot away from posting an 80. All of this makes Sergio Garcia’s 7-under-par 65 to take a two-shot lead over Brian Harman that much more remarkable. When darkness brought the first round to a halt — 21 players didn’t finish — there already were 13 scores of 80 or higher. That included Henrik Stenson with an 85, his highest score ever on the PGA Tour. There were 22 scores of triple bogey or worse.
