Jon Rahm acknowledges spectators after sinking his putt on the 14th green in the second round of the Northern Trust tournament Friday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Rahm has a one-shot lead over Tony Finau after a bogey-free 67 put him at 12-under 130 for the tournament.
Nelly Korda tees off from the second hole during the second round of the Women's British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on Friday. Korda struggled to a 1-over 73 but is still at 4-under 140 for the tournament and just three shots off the lead.
Tony Finau watches his shot off the seventh tee in the second round of the Northern Trust tournament Friday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Finau's 64 got him to 11-under 131 overall and one shot back of leader Jon Rahm.
Georgia Hall plays a shot on the 12th fairway during the second round of the Women's British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland, on Friday. Hall's 3-under 69 put her atop the leaderboard with Mina Harigae, who shot a 67.
Jordan Spieth eagles from the rough on the sixth green to complete his second consecutive eagle for the day in the second round at the Northern Trust tournament Friday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot off the sixth tee in the second round at the Northern Trust tournament Friday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Koepka fired a 64 to get to 8-under 134, four strokes back of the lead.
Justin Thomas hits from the rough on the 17th hole in the second round at the Northern Trust tournament Friday at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey. Thomas is tied for third after 2-under 69.
Rahm has 1-shot lead at Northern Trust — Jon Rahm’s bogey-free round of 67 gave him a one-shot lead over Tony Finau (64) at the Northern Trust. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele tied his personal best on the PGA Tour and the course record at Liberty National in New Jersey with a 62 and was in the group at 10-under 132 along with Justin Thomas (69) and Keith Mitchell (64). Jordan Spieth had two consecutive eagles and fired a 62 to get to 8 under and is tied for 10th with Brooks Koepka (64), a stroke behind a group that includes Tom Hoge (64) and Kevin Na (66).
Korda struggles at Women’s British Open but still in the mix — Nelly Korda could barely raise a smile after tapping in for the first birdie of her second round at the Women’s British Open. On a day her putter turned cold, it had taken 14 holes for the world’s top-ranked player to pick up a shot at Carnoustie. Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, overcame a double-bogey on the 15th hole to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae (67) at 7-under overall. One stroke back was No. 4 Sei Young Kim (71), a major champion from last year, and Lizette Salas (69). Lexi Thompson shot 70 and was part of a group of seven players at 5 under.
