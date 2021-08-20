GOLF

Rahm has 1-shot lead at Northern Trust — Jon Rahm’s bogey-free round of 67 gave him a one-shot lead over Tony Finau (64) at the Northern Trust. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele tied his personal best on the PGA Tour and the course record at Liberty National in New Jersey with a 62 and was in the group at 10-under 132 along with Justin Thomas (69) and Keith Mitchell (64). Jordan Spieth had two consecutive eagles and fired a 62 to get to 8 under and is tied for 10th with Brooks Koepka (64), a stroke behind a group that includes Tom Hoge (64) and Kevin Na (66).

Korda struggles at Women’s British Open but still in the mix — Nelly Korda could barely raise a smile after tapping in for the first birdie of her second round at the Women’s British Open. On a day her putter turned cold, it had taken 14 holes for the world’s top-ranked player to pick up a shot at Carnoustie. Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, overcame a double-bogey on the 15th hole to shoot 3-under 69 and take a share of the 36-hole lead with Mina Harigae (67) at 7-under overall. One stroke back was No. 4 Sei Young Kim (71), a major champion from last year, and Lizette Salas (69). Lexi Thompson shot 70 and was part of a group of seven players at 5 under.

