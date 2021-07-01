CYCLING
Tour de France drops lawsuit against spectator; Cavendish gets 50th Grand Tour stage win — The Tour de France has dropped its lawsuit against a 30-year-old spectator who caused a crash during Stage 1 of the race last Saturday. With about 30 miles remaining in the first leg of the race, the woman stepped into the road and held up a sign for the TV cameras as the peloton approached. She did not get out of the way fast enough and German cyclist Tony Martin clipped the sign and fell, causing a chain reaction crash and massive pileup of cyclists and other spectators. As the police began searching for the woman, race organizers announced plans to file a lawsuit against her. Police arrested the woman Wednesday, but on Thursday Tour officials dropped their lawsuit. On Thursday, Mark Cavendish, the Tour's sprint points leader, earned his second stage win of the week and 50th of his career in a Grand Tour in the sixth stage of the Tour. Finishing second was Jasper Philipsen and in third was Nacer Bouhanni. All the general classification contenders completed the stage safely in the main group, with no big changes in the overall standings. Mathieu van der Poel is still eight seconds ahead of 2020 Tour champion Tadej Pogacar, and Wout Van Aert is third, 30 seconds behind.
TENNIS
Federer, Gauff, Barty advance at Wimbledon — Despite a few early wobbles, American teen Coco Gauff defeated 34-year-old Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. Also on the women's side, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty beat Anna Blinkova by the same score. On the men's side, No. 6 Roger Federer had little trouble in dispatching of Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev rolled Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in straight sets and French Open semifinalist and fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev similarly dispatched of American Tennys Sandgren. In an all-American battle, 31st seed Taylor Fritz outlasted Steve Johnson in five sets after winning the first two, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
GOLF
Davis Thompson ahead at Rocket Mortgage Classic — Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, is leading the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Thompson matched a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under 63 to take the early first-round lead. “It’s only Thursday. I know I’ve got a long way to go," he said. Brandon Hagy, Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis were two shots back. Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader. Thompson is in the field as a sponsor exemption after sending an email to tournament officials, asking for a spot. The 22-year-old former University of Georgia star missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship after tying for 35th in his pro debut at the Palmetto Championship earlier in June.
— Bulletin wire reports
