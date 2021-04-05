FOOTBALL
Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks — Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets’ quarterback for at least the next decade. It took only three years for that dream to fizzle and fade into disappointment. Darnold was traded Monday to the Carolina Panthers, ending months of speculation and a stint that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries. And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re likely moving on to another young signal-caller who they hope will deliver the team back to respectability. New York announced it acquired a sixth-round pick in this year's draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old Darnold was considered an untouchable player on the roster in his second season, but it became clear the Jets could move on when general manager Joe Douglas backed off that stance in March.
BASKETBALL
Oregon's Duarte wins Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award — Chris Duarte played a lot like "The Logo" during his final season at Oregon. Fittingly, Duarte was named Saturday as the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the first Pac-12 player to receive the award. Duarte was a third-team All-American during the 2020-21 season and one of just two players nationally who averaged at least 17.0 points and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field. “It is an honor to win this award,” Duarte said in a statement. “It’s an amazing feeling. This was one of the goals that I worked for this year and it feels good to have that hard work pay off." West's likeness has been used as the NBA logo since 1969. Duarte, who had 13 assists during Oregon's two NCAA Tournament games, is projected as a late first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Oregon State, Tinkle agree on contract through 2026-27 season — Wayne Tinkle was rewarded Monday following a breakout men’s basketball season when the Oregon State coach and school agreed on a three-year contract extension. Tinkle, 55, now has a six-year contract at Oregon State, a deal that expires following the end of the 2026-27 season. Tinkle had two years remaining on a contract he signed in 2019, plus a contractually-obligated additional year after the Beavers qualified for this year’s NCAA Tournament. Financial details of the contract are not immediately known, although it is expected the buyout was increased. Tinkle currently has a $750,000 buyout if he leaves for another job during the next 12 months. Tinkle, hired prior to the 2014-15 season after an eight-year run at Montana, is slated to make $2.2 million in 2021-22, and $2.3 million in 2022-23.
SOCCER
Sounders of MLS get the OK to have fans — The Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer have been given the go-ahead to have fans back at Lumen Field for the first time in over a year. The Sounders are expecting to host approximately 7,000 fans for the first five home games. The team's MLS season opener against Minnesota United is a week from Friday (April 16). The team says season ticket holders will get priority access to tickets. Face masks that fit within CDC guidelines are required for all fans age two and older but can be removed while eating and drinking. All tickets will be sold in pods between one and six tickets that must be purchased together and must be used by members of the same household or permissible quarantining unit, as permitted by regional health authorities.
BASEBALL
Abbott won’t throw pitch, rebuffing MLB voting-rights stance — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he won’t throw the ceremonial first pitch as planned at the Texas Rangers’ home opener — the latest jab in a fight that’s pushing corporate America into the political battle over voting rights. The Republican governor informed the Rangers via a letter, citing Major League Baseball’s decision to move the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s sweeping new voting laws, which include new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Abbott’s decision came hours before the team was set to take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. In the letter, Abbott said he will no longer participate in and that Texas won't seek to host any future MLB events. “It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives,” Abbott said. Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
—Bulletin wire reports
