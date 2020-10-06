BASKETBALL
Stewart leads Seattle to 2nd WNBA title in 3 years — Breanna Stewart scored 26 points, and the Seattle Storm won their second WNBA championship in three seasons, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 rout Tuesday night. It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010 and 2018. Seattle had pretty much the same core group that won the 2018 championship back for this year, led by Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd. The Storm joined Minnesota and Houston as the only franchises to win four championships. Seattle has now won a record 11 games in a row in the WNBA Finals, dating to the team’s first championship in 2004. Bird has been a part of all of them. The veteran guard, who turns 40 next week, was once again a catalyst for the Storm. “I don’t cheat, I don’t cheat the game. I do what I have to do to be able to play at a high level,” said Bird, who missed all of last season with a knee injury and only played in half of the team’s regular-season games while dealing with a bone bruise. She finished with five points and seven assists. The league’s career assists leader averaged 11 assists in the three-game sweep. Stewart, who averaged 28.3 points per game in the series, was named Finals MVP.
FOOTBALL
Titans coach hopes NFL allows them to return Wednesday — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday. The NFL’s first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they’re hoping for more good news early Wednesday. One positive test could derail that timeline. If allowed back inside the team’s headquarters Wednesday, that would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NFL’s six remaining undefeated teams. Vrabel says he’s working through a variety of schedules to be ready for when they can get back.
BASEBALL
Indians expect manager Terry Francona back for 2021 season — The Cleveland Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons. President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 61-year-old Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized during the season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications. Antonetti has been in daily contact with Francona, Cleveland’s manager for the past eight seasons. The Indians have made the playoffs eight times since he came to the club in 2013.
TENNIS
Podoroska stuns Svitolina at French Open; Schwartzman outlasts Thiem in 5-hour match — It was a historic day at the French Open on Tuesday for two Argentine players as qualifier Nadia Podoroska and Diego Schwartzman eliminated third seeds Elina Svitolina and Dominic Thiem, respectively, to enter the semifinals. Podoroska stunned Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 before Schwartzman prevailed against Austria’s Thiem in a thrilling five-hour marathon match 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier. Podoroska, who is ranked 131st in the world, had never played the French Open main draw or a top-10 player before. The 23-year-old’s victory made history as she became the first female qualifier to make the semifinals at Roland Garros.
MOTORSPORTS
Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson — The most coveted seat in NASCAR belongs to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives, who won five championships with Johnson as his engineer, will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season. The swap announced Tuesday makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson. Johnson’s 19th full season is his last in NASCAR and he will move to a partial IndyCar schedule next year. His retirement opened the door for Bowman to replace a NASCAR superstar for the second time in four years. Two years ago, he replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr.
