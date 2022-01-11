Oregon falls in final AP top 25 poll of the season — After losing three of four games to end the year, the Oregon Ducks barely hung on in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season. The Ducks (10-4, 7-3 Pac-12) finished No. 22 with 364 points and No. 21 with 336 points in the final coaches poll. That's a drop from No. 15 in both of the previous polls. Oregon lost to Oklahoma 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. The Ducks will begin the 2022 season in Atlanta against the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Trinidad Olympic sprinter Deon Lendore killed in Texas crash — Deon Lendore, an Olympic bronze medal-winning sprinter for Trinidad & Tobago and former NCAA champion at Texas A&M, was killed in a head-on collision in Texas, state police said. He was 29. Lendore, a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, died Monday after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with a sport-utility vehicle, said Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman. Texas A&M coach Pat Henry said Lendore was driving home from practice when the crash happened. Lendore died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, DPS said. The cause of the crash was under investigation Tuesday. Lendore ran in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics and anchored Trinidad & Tobago to a bronze medal in the 1,600-meter relay in London in 2012.
SOCCER
US women, men have not committed to single pay structure — The unions for the U.S. women’s and men’s national teams have not committed to agreeing to a single pay structure proposed by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the head of the federation said in a letter to fans Tuesday. The federation's board refused to move ahead with a deal structure agreed to last spring by the men's union with USSF executive director Will Wilson, a person familiar with the negotiations said. That structure was agreed to only after the men threatened to strike ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League final on June 6, the person said.
—Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news.
