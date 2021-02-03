FOOTBALL
Beavers’ RB coach to fill same role with Chicago Bears — Oregon State running backs coach Michael Pitre is leaving the school in order to coach running backs with the NFL’s Chicago Bears, according to an ESPN report. Pitre has been at Oregon State for the past three years. Earlier this offseason, Pitre was given the title of recruiting coordinator. Pitre is only the second assistant coach to leave Oregon State since Jonathan Smith became coach in 2018. Secondary coach Greg Burns left after one year for a coaching position at USC for the 2019 season (Burns is now at Arizona). Pitre figured to be attractive after a three-year run coaching Jermar Jefferson, who announced in December he was leaving school early for the NFL draft. Pitre also coached two years with Artavis Pierce, who just finished his rookie year with the Bears.
BASKETBALL
Ducks men close to full strength after 2nd pause due to COVID-19 — Oregon will be close to full strength for its second game in 26 days. The Ducks (9-3, 4-2 Pac-12) returned to practice Tuesday following their second COVID-19 related pause and will host Washington State Thursday night (8 p.m., FS1). Oregon coach Dana Altman said except for starting forward Eric Williams Jr. (12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds), all players who have seen action thus far are expected to be available and point guard Will Richardson, who has missed the season following left thumb surgery, is drawing closer to returning. “I think all of the guys who have played for us will be there. Will was shooting around a little bit (Tuesday).” He added that the team is working with Richardson’s doctors and physical therapist to determine when he can return to action.
UO women add game Saturday vs. UC Davis — Despite being on pause due to COVID-19 protocols that have caused postponements for its last three games, including Friday night, Oregon women’s basketball has added a nonconference game for Saturday. The No. 12 Ducks (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12) will host UC Davis at 6 p.m. Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena, the school announced Wednesday. The game will be live streamed via the athletic department’s website. Oregon’s game against Arizona State (8-6, 4-6), originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, was postponed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols. A rescheduled date for the game with ASU has not been determined.
BASEBALL
Beavers add games to schedule, up to 52 — The Oregon State Beavers on Wednesday added eight games to the 2021 baseball schedule, plugging in matchups against the University of Portland, Gonzaga and UC Irvine to a slate that now includes 52 games. In addition to the schedule unveiled last week, the Beavers also will play a two-game series against Gonzaga in Corvallis from April 4-5, a three-game series at UC Irvine from April 23-25 and three games against UP in March and May. Oregon State will visit UP on March 30 and May 18 and host the Pilots on May 4. The schedule remains a work in progress as a result of restrictions and safety guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but Oregon State is expected to play 56 games when it’s finalized. The Beavers, who began practice last week with a deep roster and championship aspirations, will open the season Feb. 19 against Kansas State in Surprise, Arizona, as part of the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.
