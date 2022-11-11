BASKETBALL
Clippers’ Leonard recovering, working out
Friday marked what Clippers coach Tyronn Lue called the first positive sign for Kawhi Leonard’s recovery from stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee after the All-Star forward took part in what the coach said was five-on-five play before practice.
Leonard first felt the stiffness Oct. 25 in Oklahoma City. His last game was Oct. 23.
Speaking before practice at the Clippers’ Playa Vista facility, Lue said he did not know whether Leonard would continue to play off of the bench when he returns as he had during his only two games this season. Starting Leonard would allow Lue to finally set his rotations, allowing Leonard’s teammates to more quickly find their rhythm and grow comfortable with their assigned roles.
The tradeoff, by the Clippers’ calculus, is that so long as Leonard is playing a restricted number of minutes, starting him means they might not be able to play him at the end of games since the team is wary of how long Leonard sits between his stints on the floor.
Such decisions do not appear imminent, however, as Lue mixed a dose of caution into his optimism that Leonard is getting closer to a return.
“He looked pretty good,” Lue said. “Still have a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the floor, playing five on five.”
“It’s going to take a few more opportunities to get that in and kind of reassess and see how he’s feeling.”
Indiana Fever gets 1st pick in WNBA draft
The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday.
The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.
”This is a very strong draft. We will get a great player picking at No. 1,” Interim General Manager Lin Dunn said.
South Carolina’s star Aliyah Boston is expected to be the top pick in the draft. With seniors still having the option of coming back for a fifth season because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no guarantee they will make themselves eligible for April’s draft.
It’s been a busy offseason for the Fever, who had the the No. 2 pick last season and chose NaLyssa Smith. Indiana, which hasn’t made the postseason since Tamika Catchings retired in 2016, hired Christie Sides as its new coach last week.
“The talent that is here, this young talent, and they’re going to keep growing,” Sides said at an introductory press conference hours before the lottery. “They’re going to have some structure. We’re going to coach their butts off and just to see the potential with the group of people that are here, but also what’s being built around here, is amazing. That’s just going to draw so many people that are going to want to come to Indiana.”
The rest of the first round will be Chicago, New York, Indiana, Atlanta, Seattle Connecticut, Dallas and Minnesota.
