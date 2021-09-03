Jon Rahm makes a note as he prepares to putt on the second hole during the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Friday in Atlanta. Rahm fired a 5-under 65 to get within one shot of leader Patrick Cantlay.
Bryson DeChambeau places his ball before putting on the second hole during second-round play in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Friday in Atlanta. DeChambeau was six shots back, in third place, after the round.
Patrick Cantlay hits from the tee on the 16th hole during second-round play in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Friday in Atlanta. Cantlay holds a one-shot lead after a4-under 66.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Jon Rahm makes a note as he prepares to putt on the second hole during the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Friday in Atlanta. Rahm fired a 5-under 65 to get within one shot of leader Patrick Cantlay.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Bryson DeChambeau places his ball before putting on the second hole during second-round play in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Friday in Atlanta. DeChambeau was six shots back, in third place, after the round.
Rahm closes gap on Cantlay at Tour Championship — For the second day in a row, no one had a better score than Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. That’s just what he needed to make up ground on Patrick Cantlay going into a weekend chase for $15 million. Rahm birdied his last three holes Friday for a 5-under 65. Cantlay birdied his last two holes for a bogey-free 66 to keep a one-shot ahead. It’s not quite a two-man race for the FedEx Cup with 36 holes still to play, though it was shaping up as a possibility. Bryson DeChambeau was the next closest player, and his 67 lost ground Friday. He was six shots behind.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.