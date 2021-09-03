GOLF

Rahm closes gap on Cantlay at Tour Championship — For the second day in a row, no one had a better score than Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. That’s just what he needed to make up ground on Patrick Cantlay going into a weekend chase for $15 million. Rahm birdied his last three holes Friday for a 5-under 65. Cantlay birdied his last two holes for a bogey-free 66 to keep a one-shot ahead. It’s not quite a two-man race for the FedEx Cup with 36 holes still to play, though it was shaping up as a possibility. Bryson DeChambeau was the next closest player, and his 67 lost ground Friday. He was six shots behind.

Bulletin wire report

