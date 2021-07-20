FOOTBALL
Jets assistant in hospital after ‘horrific’ bike accident — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in California in a “horrific” crash over the weekend. Knapp was struck Saturday in the city of San Ramon, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday, Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said. The accident happened at close to 3 p.m. and the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, Williams said in a statement. A preliminary investigation showed drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, she added. The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known, and Williams said in an email she couldn’t release any other details. Knapp, who lives in the neighboring city of Danville, was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the pass game specialist.
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House — President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017. It was Brady’s first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Donald Trump. The Patriots as a team chose not to attend after winning in 2019. The ceremony included a push from the president for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already. Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, put on quite the comedy routine, comparing the Buccaneers’ run to Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said with a big grin.
SPORTS MEDIA
Netflix’s ‘UNTOLD’ to dive deep into epic sports moments — Caitlyn Jenner’s reflections about winning an Olympic gold medal, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl are some of the most controversial sports moments highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries airing next month. The streaming giant announced Tuesday that the series “UNTOLD” will premiere Aug. 10. The five-part docuseries will air weekly with each 80-minute film starting at a pivotal sports moment before diving deep into the story beyond the headlines. The first film focuses on the 2004 melee between the Indiana Pacers and some Detroit Pistons fans when Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) charged into the stands after a fan threw a drink on him during a nationally televised game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. With never-before-seen footage, the players involved in the brawl explain their roles in one of the NBA’s darkest moments in league history. Jenner won the Olympic decathlon in 1976, but her toughest journey was coming into her own identity. Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold, the decision behind transitioning into becoming a transgender woman and her relationship with her children.
