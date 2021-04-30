BASKETBALL
UO women’s program hires Hairston as assistant coach — Jackie Nared Hairston is returning to Oregon. Most recently an assistant coach at Arizona, Nared Hairston is joining Kelly Graves’ coaching staff at UO, where she was director of creativity and video during the 2017-18 season. Nared Hairston helped lead the Wildcats to a 21-6 record and their first Women’s Final Four and NCAA title game appearances this past season. She developed Arizona’s guards, including 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year and two-time defensive player of the year Aari McDonald.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UO improperly transferred $5.8M to shore up athletic budget — Amid a pandemic-caused financial crisis in its athletics department last year, the University of Oregon improperly borrowed $5.8 million from a bond reserve fund, money that was exclusively dedicated to paying off the bonds that paid for the school’s new basketball arena. The university moved the money in June to shore up the athletic department’s finances. But the transfer was prohibited under terms governing the bonds. Treasury officials demanded that the deal be undone . University officials said the athletic department didn’t know the transaction posed a problem “due to a bookkeeping error.”
GOLF
Burns, Bradley tied for lead at PGA’s Valspar — Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green. That gave him a 66 and the best uphill walk at Innisbrook. Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130. Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.