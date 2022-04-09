Hamilton Ride

Scott Hamilton arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles July 13, 2016. The figure skating icon will sit atop a bike and cycle 444 miles in the Erase the Trace, a five-day ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway to raise money for cancer research.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision file

CYCLING

Figure skating icon Scott Hamilton to ride for cancer fundraiser — Scott Hamilton is back in action. No, the figure skating icon won’t be lacing up. He’ll be sitting atop a bike and cycling 444 miles Erase the Trace, a five-day ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway. The fundraiser that goes through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee is designed to raise $1.25 million in funding for a breakthrough glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) cancer research grant to treat the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Hamilton was inspired by the story of Scott Williams, who is a GBM patient and reached out to the 1984 Olympic champion’s Scott Hamilton & Friends organization a year ago for help in fundraising. Not only did Hamilton put together a skating show to help in 2021, but he also rode the final portion of the initial Erase the Trace. Now, Hamilton will join Williams for the entire ride from May 2 to May 7. “Last year’s Erase the Trace inspired me like no other event we have ever done,” Hamilton said. “The hope, drive, and bravery of glioblastoma patient Scott Williams awakened a part of my heart that I hadn’t realized needed awakening. The instant we welcomed Scott to the finish line at the end of his ride, I knew it was something I had to do next year.” Erase the Trace references both the Natchez Trace itself and Williams’ battle with glioblastoma.

BASEBALL

Braves receive World Series rings in pregame ceremony — The wait ended Saturday. The Braves received their 2021 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta. The event began 20 minutes before the Braves hosted the Reds in the third contest of a four-game opening weekend series. The ring ceremony came 158 days after the Braves toppled the Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to secure the franchise’s second championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966. The Braves’ social media posted photos and videos showing the ring and its features during the 15-year event. A World Series highlight video was shown before the festivities began. Braves chairman Terry McGuirk then opened by thanking fans. “This is the night we’ve been waiting for,” McGuirk said. “This is a great night for our players and fans. We’re so glad you’re here to celebrate with us. The World Series ring, which I have on my hand right here, is the greatest prize in our sport. It’s reserved for the best, and our guys are the best, are they not?"

