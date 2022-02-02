Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem, second from left, celebrates with teammates after she scored a goal against OL Reign Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Salem, 33, announced her retirement.
Portland Thorns’ Angela Salem announces retirement — After a nine-year NWSL career and four seasons with the Portland Thorns, midfielder Angela Salem is retiring. Salem, 33, made the announcement Wednesday, and she departs coming off a 2021 season when she was an NWSL MVP finalist and was named to the NWSL Best XI. Salem came to the Thorns when the team selected her in the NWSL dispersal draft before the 2018 season. She tallied two goals and an assist in 31 regular-season matches with Portland.
FOOTBALL
Washington’s NFL team reveals new Commanders team name — Washington has some new Commanders in town. The NFL team announced its new name on Wednesday, 18 months after fresh pressure from sponsors helped persuade the once-storied franchise to drop its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Suzan Shown Harjo, who is Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee, called the change “an amazing and a giant step in the maturation of America.” The 76-year-old Harjo has been advocating for sports teams to drop Native imagery and mascots since the 1960s.
