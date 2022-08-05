South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai plays her tee shot from the 14th during the second round of the Women's British Open in Muirfield, Scotland, on Friday, Aug. 5. Buhai was tied for second after a 6-under 65.
In Gee Chun of South Korea plays her 3rd-hole tee shot during the second round of the Women's British Open in Muirfield, Scotland, on Friday, Aug. 5. Chun had a one-stroke lead after a 5-under 66.
Scott Heppell/AP
Chun takes lead at Women's British Open — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday at Muirfield, in Scotland, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea, was a shot further back after a 67.
