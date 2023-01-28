The Bay Area reportedly is nearing the finish line to be one of the three expansion teams in the National Women’s Soccer League and would begin play in 2024, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
According to the report, the NWSL is in “advanced discussions” with groups from the Bay Area, Boston and Utah. The Bay Area and Boston groups would pay around $50 million in franchise fees. Utah would buy in for between $2 million to $5 million under an agreement reached several years ago when Utah’s previous franchise moved to Kansas City.
Northern California’s bid is fronted by several former Santa Clara and U.S. soccer stars: Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne. Sportico reported that the bid also has financial backing from private equity firm Sixth Street, which owns part of the San Antonio Spurs as well as Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Adding three teams would bring the NWSL to 15. Boston would not field a team until 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal report.
BASEBALL
Oakland A’s trying to solve stadium puzzle
The Oakland Athletics have spent years trying to get a new stadium while watching Bay Area neighbors such as the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues, and now time is running short on their efforts.
The A’s lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and though they might be forced to extend the terms, the club and Major League Baseball have deemed the stadium unsuitable for a professional franchise.
They are searching for a new stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas, but they have experienced difficulties in both areas. The A’s missed a major deadline in October to get a deal done in Oakland.
The A’s have been negotiating with Oakland to build a $1 billion stadium as part of a $12 billion redevelopment deal.
