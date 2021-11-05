Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches during the ninth inning in Game 6 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. Baker and the Astros agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Nov. 5, to keep him in Houston for 2022.
Astros sign manager Dusty Baker to a one-year deal for 2022 — Dusty Baker will return as manager of the Houston Astros for a third season after agreeing to a one-year contract with the AL champions. Baker took over from A.J. Hinch, who was suspended by MLB for his role in the team’s sign stealing and then fired. The Astros lost to Tampa Bay in the 2020 AL Championship Series and to Atlanta in this year’s six-game World Series. “We have an exciting future here — and present,” Baker said Friday. The 72-year-old Baker has never won a World Series title as a manager. Shortstop Carlos Correa became a free agent on Wednesday. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get something done,” Astros owner Jim Crane said. Among Houston’s other key free agents are Justin Verlander, who pitched just one game in the last two seasons because of injuries, and Zack Greinke.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.