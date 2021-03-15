BASKETBALL
Oregon State coach Tinkle earns an extra contract year — Oregon State’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament appearance has additional meaning to coach Wayne Tinkle. Tinkle just added another year to his existing contract. After this season, Tinkle has two years remaining on his current contract, running through the end of the 2022-23 season. According to the terms of his contract signed Sept. of 2019, Tinkle is entitled to an additional contract year any time Oregon State participates in the NCAA Tournament. Tinkle, hired prior to the 2014-15 season, just finished the seventh year of his nine-year contract that has been amended twice. Tinkle is slated to earn $2.2 million 2021-22, and $2.3 million in 2022-23.
RUNNING
Pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon field set for 20,000 — The pandemic-delayed 2021 Boston Marathon will have space for 20,000 entrants, race organizers announced Monday. The Boston Athletic Association said the smaller field was necessary to allow for social distancing during the Oct. 11 event — especially at the start and finish. More than 30,000 runners had signed up for the 2020 race, which was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. First run in 1897, the Boston Marathon was canceled last year for the first time in its history. Instead, almost 16,000 people ran in a virtual race, completing the 26.2-mile distance on their own over a 10-day period. In addition to the in-person race, the BAA will hold a virtual Boston Marathon from Oct. 8-10 that will allow up to 70,000 more entrants to earn a finisher’s medal remotely.
FOOTBALL
Former Ducks’ star Kyle Long to visit the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City — Kyle Long figured to attract plenty of interest when he announced his “unretirement” last week. With the NFL’s “legal tampering” period for unrestricted free agents underway, the free agent offensive lineman has lined up visits to potential teams. The former Oregon Ducks’ star was expected to visit the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City, according to a report. The Raiders have a big need on the offensive line after after trading tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots and releasing guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson in cost-cutting moves. Kansas City released starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, and center Austin Reiter will enter free agency. Long, 31, last played for the Chicago Bears in 2019 before he stepped away from the game after seven seasons with the Bears. Long is a free agent after the Bears released him from his contract last March.
49ers keep CB Jason Verrett, add Samson Ebukam — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal and have agreed on a two-year contract with free agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam. General manager John Lynch announced the agreement Monday on Twitter shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. Verrett has been plagued by injuries throughout his career but stayed healthy in 2020 and excelled at cornerback for the 49ers. That made him a high priority to keep this offseason. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that San Francisco has also added Ebukam from the Rams on a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million.
—Bulletin wire reports
