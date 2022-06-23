Shohei Ohtani has 2 dazzling days to remember for Angels — On back-to-back nights during an otherwise ordinary June homestand for the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani accomplished two feats that would each be career landmarks for practically any other player in baseball history. On Tuesday, Ohtani hit a pair of three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs, the most by a Japanese-born player in the major leagues. On Wednesday, Ohtani racked up a career-high 13 strikeouts while pitching eight scoreless innings of two-hit ball, retiring 16 straight Kansas City Royals and getting 24 outs without a hit against his final 24 batters. The AL MVP in 2021, Ohtani is striving to get the perpetually struggling Angels (34-38) back on a winning track.
WINTER OLYMPICS
Salt Lake City Winter Olympics bid more likely for 2034 — Recent meetings with the IOC have led U.S. officials to believe all signs point toward Salt Lake City bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics, though they say Utah’s capital will be ready if asked to host the 2030 Games, too. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Susanne Lyons said she views Salt Lake City as the leading candidate for the 2034 Olympics. She added the complexities of hosting 2030 only two years after the Summer Games in Los Angeles make that a less-likely scenario. The LA organizing committee takes over marketing duties for the entire U.S. Olympic movement in the lead-up to hosting the Games, so reworking some of the arrangements to account for back-to-back Olympics in the same country would be tricky.
GOLF
In Gee Chun shoots 64, races to early lead at Women’s PGA — In Gee Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to jump out to a big early lead in the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship. While most of the field slogged through the day on a wet course at Congressional, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She finished the day five shots ahead of her nearest competitors.
