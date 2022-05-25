stock ducks

BASEBALL

Arizona beats Oregon in Pac-12 baseball tournament opener — The Arizona Wildcats defeated the Oregon Ducks 8-6 Wednesday in the opener of the Pac-12 baseball tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Daniel Susac went 3 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs, Chase Davis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Garen Caulfield went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer for the fifth-seeded Wildcats, who avenged a three-game sweep against the Ducks last week. The fourth-seeded Ducks now have to win five elimination games in four days to win the tournament title. Arizona next plays Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s later game between top-seeded Stanford and No. 8 seed Arizona State, while Oregon will take on the loser of that game at 9 a.m. Thursday. Oregon State's opening game Wednesday against Washington ended after The Bulletin's print deadline.

—Bulletin wire reports

