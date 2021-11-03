FOOTBALL
Former Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph at time of crash — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. The 22-year-old remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed. Ruggs’ girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas, was with him in the car and injured in the crash. She underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said. Tina O. Tintor of Las Vegas died with her dog in a wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4, police and the Clark County coroner said. Police reported finding a loaded gun on the floor of the car after the crash.
Ducks center Alex Forsyth could return after missing last 4 games due to injury — Oregon is optimistic center Alex Forsyth is going to return this week against Washington while safety Steve Stephens IV’s status is questionable at best. Forsyth, who has missed the last four games due to back spasms, is 100% and has “done everything in practice,” according to coach Mario Cristobal. Stephens, who hyperextended his right leg in last week’s game against Colorado, is questionable or doubtful to be back for the No. 4 Ducks against the Huskies on Saturday (4:30 p.m., ABC). Fellow safeties Daymon David (right shoulder) and Jordan Happle (right hand) have practiced this week and are expected to play. In other news, Ducks QB Anthony Brown Jr. is among the finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Brown is one of 10 quarterbacks named as finalists for the award, given annually to the nation’s top upperclassman QB based on on-field play, character, scholastic achievement, and leadership.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Ducks picked to finish 2nd, Beavers 4th in Pac-12 media poll — Oregon is picked to finish second and Oregon State is fourth in the preseason Pac-12 women’s basketball media poll. The Ducks and Beavers are both behind defending national champion Stanford, the unanimous choice to win the 2021-22 Pac-12 title in a vote of 26 media members who cover the league. The media poll mirrored the preseason poll of the league’s coaches. The Cardinal received 312 points, followed by Oregon (275), UCLA (250), Oregon State (236) and Arizona (215) in the top five. Washington State is sixth, followed by Colorado, Arizona State, USC, Utah, Washington and California.
