TENNIS
Emma Raducanu’s unlikely run continues into U.S. Open semifinals — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay. The 18-year-old from Britain is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. And she hasn’t even dropped a set yet. The 150th-ranked Raducanu became the second unseeded teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four, eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4. On Thursday she will face No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari, a semifinalist at this year’s French Open who defeated No. 4 Karolina Pliskova Wednesday. The other women’s semifinal will be 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka. In the men’s quarterfinals Wednesday, Olympic champion and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev stretched his winning streak to 16 matches with a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded Lloyd Harris. Top seed Novak Djokovic faced off against Matteo Berrettini, a rematch of the Wimbledon final in July, in Wednesday’s late match.
FOOTBALL
Ducks LB Mathis to miss time with leg injury — Oregon starting weak-side linebacker Dru Mathis could be out for a longer period than just this week’s game at No. 3 Ohio State, UO coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday. The super senior, who injured his left leg following a run play late in the first quarter of last week’s win over Fresno State and left Autzen Stadium on crutches, posted to Instagram on Tuesday following what he stated was a successful surgery. Mathis had two tackles prior to the injury. Freshman Justin Flowe took over at the position and made 13 of his game-high 14 tackles with one for loss and forced a fumble that led to the game-tying field goal after Mathis left the game. Super senior Nate Heaukulani got in for a few plays against Fresno State but Oregon’s depth at inside linebacker is quickly being put to the test. Freshmen Jabril McNeill and Jonathan Flowe are two of the other options lower on the depth chart.
Oregon State prepared to welcome fans amid pandemic protocols — The good news for Oregon State football and its vaccination/COVID-19 test policy for fans attending Saturday’s home opener against Hawaii is the school isn’t first in line. Oregon State has evidence that it can move what the school hopes is a crowd exceeding 30,000 Saturday night into their seats in a reasonable amount of time. OSU officials are gathering evidence and anecdotes from the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and University of Oregon from their experiences in requiring fans show proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 test within three days of the game. The top takeaway: arrive early. Dan Bartholomae, OSU’s executive deputy athletic director, says he thinks that anyone arriving within 90 minutes to a half hour of kickoff can get into the stadium in about five minutes. There will be two checkpoints to enter the stadium, one for checking vaccine cards and another for tickets. Masks are required while in the stadium, per state mandate.
