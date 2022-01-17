BASKETBALL
Von Oelhoffen’s clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen’s second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win. Colorado’s only points in overtime were two free throws by Peanut Tuitele with 4:38 remaining that gave the Buffaloes a 66-64 lead. The Beavers tied it on a layup by Tea Adams near the 3-minute mark. Von Oelhoffen scored 17 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Mack had 16 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12). The Beavers were playing at home for the second time in five days, having lost to then-No. 7 Arizona 55-53 on Thursday. That game was their first home game in 43 days and their first game overall in 25 days.
Oregon’s Will Richardson named Pac-12 player of the week — For the second time in three weeks, Oregon’s Will Richardson was honored by the Pac-12. Richardson, who scored a career-high 28 points in UO’s win over USC and also had 10 points in the win over Oregon State and 16 points in the overtime win at UCLA, was named Pac-12 player of the week on Monday. The fourth-year junior guard had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal against OSU on Monday. He opened the weekend with 16 points, including five in overtime, against then-No. 3 UCLA. Richardson capped his week with 28 points and went 5 for 8 from three and had four assists to lead the Ducks to a win at USC.
WINTER OLYMPICS
German luge star Geisenberger says she’s going to Olympics — Natalie Geisenberger has made it official: She’s heading to the Beijing Games and seeking a third consecutive Olympic women’s luge gold medal. The German slider, generally considered the best in the history of her sport, had considered skipping the Olympics for a multitude of reasons — including human rights issues, and her belief that luge athletes were not treated well by Chinese officials when training there earlier this season. But in a social media post on Monday, the four-time world champion and eight-time World Cup overall champion laid out her reasons for deciding to compete in what presumably will be her final Olympics. She will be considered among the top medal hopefuls — along with fellow Germans Julia Taubitz and Anna Berreiter, Austria’s Madeleine Egle and American sliders Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.
