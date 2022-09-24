Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. On Saturday it was reported that Castillo and the Mariners had agreed to a five-year contract extension.
Jordan Spieth, left, and Justin Thomas celebrate winning the match on the 15th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. Spieth and Thomas became just the second U.S. partnership to win all four team matches in the Presidents Cup.
Tom Kim, of South Korea, celebrates after winning the 18th hole during a fourball match at the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. The U.S. finished the day ahead 11-7. Kim helped the International team keep the U.S. from running away with the tournament.
Jordan Spieth celebrates the win on the 15th hole during a foursomes match at the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. Spieth and partner Justin Thomas won all of the matches in which they were paired together.
United States' A'ja Wilson takes a free throw during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup against China in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. Wilson scored 20 points and had eight rebounds in the Americans' 77-63 victory.
United States players celebrate after defeating China in their game at the Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. The Americans won 77-63.
United States' Chelsea Gray attempts to pass China's Wu Tongtong, right, during their game at the Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday.
United States' Alyssa Thomas pushes past China's Pan Zhenqi, right, during their game at the Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. The U.S. won 77-63.
Castillo, Mariners agree to 5-year extension — Right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a $108 million, five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners that starts next season, giving up a chance to become a free agent after the 2023 World Series. The deal announced Saturday includes an option for 2028 that could make the agreement worth $133 million for six seasons. Castillo was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they got him from Cincinnati. The hope was Castillo would be the difference in Seattle’s push to end the longest playoff drought in baseball and that the Mariners could convince him to stick around longer. “Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.” Castillo has a $7.35 million salary this year, and his new deal includes a $7 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets salaries of $10 million in 2023 and $22.75 million annually from 2024-27. Seattle has protection against an injury to the UCL in his pitching arm, a $5 million conditional option for 2028 that can be exercised only if from 2025-27 he is on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days due to Tommy John surgery or an operation stemming from damage to the ligament.
GOLF
Spieth and Thomas dominate at Presidents Cup, but Kim gives Internationals a spark — The Americans have a juggernaut in Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas that moved them closer to another victory in the Presidents Cup on Saturday. The International team has a spark plug in 20-year-old Tom Kim, who delivered the emotion and big putts that made it clear the Americans will have to work for it. The day started with the Americans having a mathematical chance to clinch the cup. It ended with them holding an 11-7 lead, with 12 singles matches left on Sunday. Spieth and Thomas became only the second U.S. partnership to win all four team matches in the Presidents Cup, handily winning their foursomes match in the morning and their fourballs match in the afternoon. The Internationals split the morning matches, and the way this Presidents Cup has gone for them, not losing ground felt like a win. And then it got better. And they rallied over the final hour in two matches to turn deficits into 1-up wins, taking the afternoon session by winning three of the four matches. The star was Kim, the youngest player at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, and perhaps the biggest personality. He started the comeback with a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-4 11th hole against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
BASKETBALL
U.S. women claim 25th consecutive World Cup victory, upend China 77-63 — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours before, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside. … It’s like riding a bike.I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it.At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.” The U.S. now has won 25 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans advanced to the quarterfinals and are one win away from matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006. The teams came into the game unbeaten in the tournament. The U.S. (3-0) led 25-20 with 6:23 left in the first half before outscoring China 19-5 the rest of the second quarter, including the final 13 points. Alyssa Thomas and Breanna Stewart combined for seven of the 13 points during the game-changing burst. Wilson closed the half with a putback that made it 44-25. Wilson and Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum were playing in their first game in Australia. The trio were in Las Vegas celebrating the franchise’s first WNBA championship before arriving in Sydney.
