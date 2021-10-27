HOCKEY
NHL commissioner Bettman to meet with coach Quenneville Thursday regarding assault case — Joel Quenneville remained in place as coach of the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, one day before he travels to New York for a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman that will likely determine if he can keep his job. Meanwhile, the player who said he was sexually assaulted by a member of Quenneville's Chicago coaching staff in May 2010 went public with his identity — he's former first-round pick Kyle Beach — and said he's certain Quenneville knew about the allegations when they were made during the Blackhawks' run to the Stanley Cup that season. .
FOOTBALL
Raiders owner Davis says he doesn't think team was targeted in email leak — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he doesn't believe the team was targeted in the leaking of emails that led to the resignation of coach Jon Gruden. Speaking after the NFL owners meetings ended Wednesday, Davis also acknowledged the team has reached a settlement with Gruden, who received a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the team in 2018. He did not reveal terms of the settlement. The NFL has not and will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team, saying the league is protecting the identities of those who testified.
Seahawks DB Blair out for season with knee injury — Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair is out for the season after suffering a fractured right patella (kneecap) in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the Saints. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday Blair will have surgery this week and will not be able to return. It is the second straight season Blair has suffered a season-ending knee injury. Last year he suffered an ACL tear in the same knee in the team's second game against the Patriots. With Blair out, Ugo Amadi, out of Oregon, will now become the full-time nickel.
BASEBALL
Nelson Cruz given MLB's Roberto Clemente Award — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, received the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night. The 41-year-old Cruz, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families. After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away. His Boomstick23 Foundation began construction of an education and technical center last year and he will stock the center with computers to assist athletes in their education. Cruz also organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear, and 500 patients received dental services last year. He helped arrange for MLB, the Major League Baseball Players Association and the union’s Players Trust to donate $400,000 to the Dominican Republic for medical equipment and food aid during the pandemic.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.